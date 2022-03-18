.

Holi is not only the festival of colours but also a festival of songs, dance, thandai, and sweets as well. The city of music, Kashi adds a flavor of their Folk music to the festival. An interview by ETV Bharat has discovered talented folk music artists and traditional music of Varanasi. Dr. Vijay Kapoor of the Music Department of Banaras Hindu University along with his fellow artists also sang many folk songs of Holi in the special program of ETV Bharat.