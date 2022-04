.

Uttarakhand: SUV catches fire on Doiwala Highway

A moving SUV caught fire on Monday near the Majri Grant village in the Doiwala Kotwali area of ​​the Dehradun district. There is no report of any casualty in this incident as the passengers were able to jump out of the vehicle in time. Police and locals together brought the fire under control. There is no exact information on how the vehicle caught fire.