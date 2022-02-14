.

Uttarakhand Assembly Polls: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami casts vote in Khatima Published on: 22 minutes ago

Pushkar Singh Dhami - the Uttarakhand CM and BJP candidate from Khatima - cast his vote on Monday along with his wife and mother in the ongoing assembly elections in Uttarakhand. Expressing confidence about BJP forming the government in Uttarakhand once again, Dhami said, "All our schemes have provided a shield for the people of Uttarakhand. The public knows very well who can work for the development of the state. I'm sure that the Uttarakhand public will give BJP 60-plus seats."