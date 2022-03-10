.

Lucknow: The results of the Assembly elections out on Thursday clearly indicate that the BJP is heading to form a government with a majority of seats for the second term in Uttar Pradesh. Once again, the saffron wave blew away opponents in Uttar Pradesh. The enthusiasm of people playing gulal, clicking selfies with the BJP party leaders, the joy over their faces says that BJP has once again been accepted by the people in a big way. Also, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath registered a landslide victory in Gorakhpur Urban seat.