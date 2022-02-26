.

UP polls: Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat prepares tea in Varanasi Published on: 3 hours ago

Politicians never leave an opportunity to impress people, especially during polls. They make it a point to mingle with people while campaigning for their party nominees during the elections. Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat accompanied by Congress party leaders and workers did the same thing in Varanasi of Uttar Pradesh. He is seen preparing tea for the common man in the holy city. Later, he appealed to people to vote for Congress so that the party emerges victorious with a thumping majority.