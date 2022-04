.

University Lecturers, Professors hold demonstration against Sri Lankan govt amid economic crisis Published on: 1 hours ago

Colombo (Sri Lanka): Amid the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, a group of University Lecturers and Professors held a demonstration against the government in Colombo on April 06. Sri Lanka is battling a severe economic crisis with food and fuel scarcity affecting a large number of people. The Economy has been in a free fall since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.