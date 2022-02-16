.

Published on: 1 hours ago

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Sant Ravidas Jayanti, Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sumer Singh Solanki honoured the cobblers working on the pavement by presenting them with a wreath, shawl, shriphal and a picture of Sant Ravidas. Solanki presented an example of social harmony by polishing the slippers of the cobbler who polished the shoes and slippers at the Moti Mata Mandir intersection 25 years ago in his student life.