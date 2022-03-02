.

Union Ministers welcome Indians evacuated from war-torn Ukraine Published on: 54 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Several Union Ministers welcomed Indians evacuated from the war-torn Ukraine at the Delhi International Airport today. Union Minister Smriti Irani welcomed them in different regional languages, while Minister Gen Vijay Kumar Singh pumped them up with "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" chants. Minister Hardeep Singh Puri interacted with the students who thanked him for the facilities at the Hungary border. "I am delighted you are here," he told them. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also welcomed them, said, "We were as worried as you were. We are glad you are here."