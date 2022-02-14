.

Union Minister Naqvi casts his vote, urges people to exercise their franchise

Uttar Pradesh: Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and his wife Seema on Monday cast their vote during the second phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in Rampur. Talking to reporters, Naqvi said he is confident of BJP's win in the elections. He also said that till now, a few people looted votes to the tunes of "communal geet par secular sangeet ". He also appealed to the people to cast their votes. The second phase of polling for the state Assembly polls began today. Altogether 55 Assembly constituencies are going to the polls in the second phase covering nine districts of Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Budaun and Shahjahanpur.