Samba to be first carbon-neutral village in J&K: Jitendra Singh Published on: 44 minutes ago

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh along with a high-level Central team, visited the venue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally at Palli Panchayat, Samba in Jammu and Kashmir. Prime Minister is likely to visit J&K on April 24. Addressing the media, Singh said a 500 KV Solar plant was being installed on a total area of 6,408 square metres in the Palli Panchayat. This will provide clean electricity and light to 340 houses in the Panchayat, thus making it the first ‘Carbon Neutral Panchayat’ under the Government of India’s “Gram Urja Swaraj Programme.” This project would be completed by April 18. It is also a cost-effective project and Jammu and Kashmir could be the first village to produce carbon-free energy manufacturing.