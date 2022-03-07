.

Breeze has turned into tsunami for UP NDA: Anupriya Patel Published on: 1 hours ago

Union Minister and Apna Dal (S) president Anupriya Patel after casting her vote talked to reporters on Monday. "The breeze has turned into Tsunami for UP NDA. All our candidates from five Mirzapur seats are winning. In the democratic festival, several political parties are their alliances are trying out their luck. But, people are voting in favour of NDA candidates. In the last eight years, Mirzapur has seen several development projects. Setting up of Kendriya Vidyalaya, four-laning of highways, solar plants, medical college, and passport office came up during the NDA rule in Mirzapur," she said.