Fiery Uma Bharti vandalizes liquor shop in Bhopal Published on: 1 hours ago

BJP leader and former Union Minister Uma Bharti on Sunday vandalised a liquor shop in Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal, demanding prohibition on the unauthorised shops in the state. She reached a liquor shop with a huge crowd in the Barkhedi area and hurled stones to break bottles. Meanwhile, the state government is planning to come up with a new liquor policy from April this year.