Ukrainians rally outside White House to support native country Published on: 27 minutes ago

As the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to evolve rapidly, Ukrainians rallied in front of the White House in Washington DC, on Sunday to support their native country. Draped in Ukraine's blue and yellow colored flag and waving the country's national banner, protesters carried signs condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin's attempts to topple the Ukrainian government. Many attendees expressed their love for their Ukrainian homeland. Some argued for more U.S. involvement in the conflict. Some vented their anger and called for harsher penalties against Putin. Other protesters wanted to make sure that the public's awareness of the war didn't fade.