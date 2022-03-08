.

Watch: Ukrainian women join Army to fight against Russia Published on: 17 seconds ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Extending their support to the Ukrainian Army, women forces in the war-torn country have vowed to fight the Russian military. In the video, a woman soldier can be heard saying they have been blessed to protect their land. Meanwhile, in his latest address to the nation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he's still in Kyiv and not hiding as Russia's war on his country has continued for the 13th day.