SOS Ukraine! Visuals, chaos straight from the battleground

As Russia continues with its onslaught, thousands of Indian students in Ukraine, especially those in the eastern part of the country have been living the past few days in subways and metro stations turned into bunkers. Chaos is prevalent as the students have started to feel restless amid a shortage of food and water. ETV Bharat got in touch with some of them.