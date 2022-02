.

Ukraine Crisis: Explosions take over Kyiv, war at its peak Published on: 5 minutes ago

A number of explosions were heard in the capital city of Ukraine as the Russian special military operation entered the second day. Ukrainian forces downed an enemy aircraft over Kyiv in the early hours of February 25. The aircraft then crashed into a residential building and set it on fire. Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised military operations in Kyiv on February 24.