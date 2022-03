.

Mahakaleshwar temple of Ujjain is known for celebrating a grand Holi. People visit the temple from different parts of India on this day for Bhasma Aarti of Lord Mahakal. After missing out on Holi celebrations for the last two years due to Covid norms, a huge number of devotees turned up this year. The devotees and the priests celebrated Holi in a grand manner.