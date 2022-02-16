.

Two-wheeler on electric charging made by a farmer from Nanded

Nanded: A farmer from Maharashtra's Nanded district has made a two-wheeler that operates on electricity. Dnyaneshwar Umajirao Kalyankar came up with the ingenious innovation as he couldn't afford daily petrol. After two years of hard work, the farmer built a two-wheeler that can cover a distance of 100 km at a cost of just Rs.14. In Pimpalgaon Shivara, Dnyaneshwar and his siblings cultivate different types of flowers to eke out a living.