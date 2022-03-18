.

Karnataka residents challenge people to make them laugh, announce rewards Published on: 3 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Simikeri Gooranna and Thanushree in the Haveri district of Karnataka have thrown a challenge to the public to make them laugh. They have carried out the challenge in many parts of the city of Ranbenuru in Haveri for the past ten years. A certain amount of reward has been announced for those who make them laugh. Strangely, in the last ten years, whoever tried their luck failed miserably. Despite the cinematic dialogues, mimicry, and songs, the duo isn't amused.