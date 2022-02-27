.

Turkish TB2 drones used to destroy Russian convoy

Ukraine is using Turkish drones to strike Russia's invading forces as the fighting has now entered Kharkiv, the second largest city in Ukraine. Ukraine's embassy in Turkey said on Saturday that Ukrainian forces had struck a Russian military convoy in the southern city of Kherson using Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drones. Accompanying the post was a video purportedly showing the aftermath of the strike. Ukraine’s top commander Valerii Zaluzhnyi also posted a video of what appears to be a convoy of trucks getting hit from the air — he said this was a strike against Russian vehicles by Ukrainian, Turkish-made Bayraktar drone.