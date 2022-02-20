.

Tunnels used for illegal mining destroyed in Bokaro Published on: 5 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

The authorities in the Bokaro mining area in Jharkhand reportedly passed the orders to destroy the illegal tunnels in CCL Kathara colliery. The tunnel was destroyed this week by running bulldozers over them. The decision to eradicate the tunnels was taken after the confirmation that they had been a medium for illegal coal business in the area. The orders were a precautionary measure to stop the illegal mining, as informed by Naval Kishore Dubey, Project Officer at the Kathara Colliery.