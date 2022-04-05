.

Transgender-run cafe in Mumbai wins hearts with its 'Pink Chai' Published on: 22 minutes ago

Mumbai: Bambai Nazariya Cafe, a cafe run by the transgender community, is getting famous for its ‘Pink Chai’ in Mumbai. It is the first cafe of its kind in Andheri, and was a step towards doing something for the LGBTQI+ community, informed one of the employees working in the cafe on April 04. “This is the first transgender cafe, opened in Andheri, Versova. The father of our boss dreamt of doing something for the LGBTQI+ community. It's very difficult for our community to get jobs. We only get interviews,” an employee said.“We are very thankful to our bosses for this opportunity. Earlier, I faced a lot of problems finding a job. More support should be given,” another employee said.