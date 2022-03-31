.

Tourist stuck on zipline dangles 1,000 feet above ground Published on: 15 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A major accident was averted in Rajgir, a tourist destination in Bihar's Nalanda on Wednesday. A woman tourist was stranded 1,000 feet above ground after the zipline she was on stopped working due to a power cut. The viral video shows her charging to one end of the zipline but ricocheting back only to be stuck midair. The woman was eventually rescued by officials and other tourists. The 800 metre zip-line in the Nalanda Nature Safari is a major attraction for tourists.