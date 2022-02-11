.

Three dead in a car accident in Ghaziabad Published on: 1 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A speeding car fell into the Hindon canal at the Vasundhara area under Indirapuram PS limits in Delhi's ​​Ghaziabad. The incident took place at around 1:30 pm on Thursday. Three friends in the car died in the accident. They were reportedly going to attend a wedding. The police immediately took out the car with the help of a crane and JCB and took possession of the bodies of the three. The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem, while the investigation is underway.