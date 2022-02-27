.

Police nab three in Andhra Pradesh, seize 400 kilos of turtles

During an inspection conducted in the Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, police seized a large number of turtles. During the raid, four hundred kilos of turtles were seized from two vehicles. During a check conducted by the Rural Police at Bhujabalapatnam in the district, police found the turtles being moved in two vehicles in 25 gunny bags. Three people were arrested for smuggling turtles and two vehicles were seized. Seized turtles were handed over to Wildlife Management and Forest Department officials, Mandal police said.