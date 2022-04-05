.

Thief gets trapped in a wall, villagers catch him red-handed Published on: 1 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A thief was caught red-handed after he was stuck in a hole in the walls of a temple on Monday in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. Paparo, a resident of Kanchili zone in Andhra Pradesh's Itchapuram, tried to steal from Jami Ellamma temple in Srikakulam. He entered the temple via a hole in the temple's wall. He stole some of the belongings of Goddess Ellamma and he was trying to get out through the same wall. However, he got stuck in the wall and was unable to move. He ended up calling out for help and was caught red-handed by villagers in Jadupudi.