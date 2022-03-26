.

Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple to be thrown open for devotees Published on: 49 minutes ago

Bhuvanagiri (Telangana): Yadadri the renovated Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple has got the golden glow after it was given the lighting effect. It is looking magnificent at the night. CM KCR will be attending Maha Kumbha Samprokshana on Monday and will do the inauguration. The Pancha Kundathmaka Homam (a havan performed in five pyres) is going on and will continue till March 28. After which, the temple will be thrown open for the devotees.