Telangana hosts Bio Asia International Summit: KTR speaks to Bill Gates

Bio Asia International Summit 2022 kicked off in Hyderabad on Thursday with the slogan 'Prepare for the Future'. Telangana IT, Industrial Minister KTR inaugurated the summit during which renowned companies, as well as their heads, CEOs, scientists, professionals, entrepreneurs, and executives will be discussing Biology, Biotechnology, Pharmaceuticals, and Healthcare at this summit. On Thursday, KTR held a panel discussion with Microsoft founder Bill Gates.