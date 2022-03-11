.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been hospitalised due to illness. According to reports, he went to Yashoda Hospital for a medical checkup as he fell sick on Friday morning. He was accompanied by his wife K Shobha and daughter K Kavitha. The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) disclosed that KCR is undergoing heart and angio tests. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister's Yadadri tour has been cancelled as he was indisposed.