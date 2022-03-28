.

Tamil Nadu youth pays 2.6 lakh in Re 1 coins to buy dream bike Published on: 27 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A youth in Tamil Nadu's Salem bought his dream bike worth Rs 2.6 lakh by paying the entire amount in Re 1 coins which he had saved over the last three years. V Boobathi took his load of collected coins to the bike showroom and bought a new Bajaj Dominar 400. According to reports, it took the staff at the motorcycle showroom 10 hours to count the coins. A BCA graduate, Boobathi had worked as a computer operator with a private company before he started a YouTube channel four years ago.