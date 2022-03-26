.

Published on: 2 hours ago

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who is on an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to attend the Dubai Expo, visited music director AR Rehman at Firdaus Studio, which is owned by the latter, in Dubai. Stalin visited the studio after Rehman extended an invitation to the Tamil Nadu CM. Stalin along with his family, including his son Udhayanidhi Stalin, an actor and an MLA, was seen along with Rahman and his son AR Ameen in pictures shared by both Rehman and Stalin on their social media handles. Stalin earlier inaugurated the Tamil Nadu stall at the Dubai Expo.