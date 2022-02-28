.

Agra: A high-speed aircraft passed through the restricted area of the Taj Mahal. It is being told that the plane passed near a tower of the Taj Mahal and turned towards the cremation ground. CISF's Senior Protection Assistant Prince Vajpayee says that the matter has not come to my notice yet. If it has happened then we will get it investigated. Rahul Yadav, the company commandant of CISF, who is handling the security of the Taj Mahal, says that we have not received any information in this matter so far but the way there was panic among the tourists, questions are being raised on the security of the Taj Mahal. There is a no-fly zone around the Taj Mahal and flying drones is also prohibited thus the passing of the aircraft near the Taj Mahal raises a big question on security.