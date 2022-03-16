.

'What have you done for Kashmiri Pandits?': Supriya Sule slams Centre in Lok Sabha

Supriya Sule, NCP MP, slammed Centre in the Lok Sabha on its treatment of Kashmir and Kashmiri pandits. Sule was discussing the J&K Budget soon after it was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha on Monday, March 14. The firebrand politician questioned the BJP government over the 'loopholes' in the budget, the 'lack of real effort' on its part to help Kashmiri pandits, and the situation on the ground.