.

South superstars Junior NTR and Ram Charan promote RRR in Varanasi Published on: 49 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

On Tuesday, director, SS Rajamouli, South superstars Junior NTR and Ram Charan, visited Varanasi for the promotion of their film RRR which is to be released on March 25. The actors and the director participated in Ganga Aarti and prayed for the success of their upcoming Rs 550 crores budget film. Ashish Tiwari, treasurer of Ganga Seva Nidhi, informed that the lead actors and director attended Ganga aarti and also worshiped River Ganga with all rituals. During this, they also prayed to Goddess Bhagwati.