.

Sunday Street initiative takes off in Mumbai Published on: 1 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

The Mumbai Police started implementing the concept of 'Sunday Street' from today with the aim to enable Mumbaikars to spend at least a few hours in a week in a stress-free, healthy and vehicular-free environment. Under this initiative, some roads in Mumbai were partially closed while some others were completely closed for vehicular traffic from 6 am to 10 am. Mumbaikars also responded positively to this concept. Taking advantage of empty streets in an otherwise heavily trafficked Mumbai, people allowed their children to ride bicycles on the streets. The initiative also involved setting up a tennis court on the Marine Drive, which was also gladly used by the citizens. Sunday Street is an initiative suggested by Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey, which is scheduled to be implemented on 13 roads in Mumbai from 7 am to 10 am on every Sunday.