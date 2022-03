.

Published on: 58 minutes ago

A sudden hurricane blew away nets and even huts to 50 feet height at Kodiyakkarai in Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam district on Friday. Fishermen, who were present on the seashore, ran helter-skelter to save themselves from nature's fury.