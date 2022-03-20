.

Published on: 39 minutes ago

Updated on: 30 minutes ago Koo_Logo Versions

Puri(Odisha): Sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik greeted Oriyans on the occasion of World Pakhal Divas on Sunday. On Puri's Niladri Beach, he has made precise representations of puddles (Pakhal), badi chura, fried fish and a variety of delicious dishes, which attracted the people. According to the tradition, Pakhal is being served in the Jagannath temple daily. Therefore, Pakhal is considered to be one of the most loved and important foods of Oriyans. Therefore, March 20 is celebrated as World Pakhal Divas to commemorate the occasion. For the past few years, some Oriyans have been celebrating Pakhal Divas on social media. The main purpose of the day is to create awareness about Odisha food among people. Tweeting his sand art he said, "Greetings on #PakhalaDibasa. A day dedicated to the most liked Odia delicacy, Pakhala is indeed a great feeling. Here is my sand art at Puri beach."