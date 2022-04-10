.

Video: Sudarshan Pattnaik creates sand art of Lord Ram on Ram Navami

On the occasion of Ram Navami, Odisha sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created sand art of Lord Ram along with a miniature of Ayodhya's Ram temple. "I pray Lord Ram's grand temple in Ayodhya is built soon so that his devotees from across the globe can have darshan," said Patnaik. "On the auspicious occasion of #RamaNavami.My sand art with the message #HappyRamNavami at Puri beach in Odisha. #JaiShreeRam", he tweeted out.