Students in Sumy left with no place to hide from bombings, urge PM Modi to rescue them Published on: 54 minutes ago

More than 650 students are currently stranded in Sumy, a city in north-eastern Ukraine, and are hoping that they will soon be evacuated. As the war in Ukraine enters into its eight-day on Thursday, tensions and worries for these stranded Indian students have surged. Trapped in Sumy amid heavy shelling and gunfire, a group of these stranded students told ETV Bharat that they are waiting cluelessly for their turn to be rescued by the Indian authorities from Sumy State University. The students said that they are in touch with the officials "but as the situation here intensifies, nobody is helping us. We are continuously being told to stay where we are, but for how long? Our food storage has almost run out and the situation right now is so grim that our food stocks will barely last for the next two days." Requesting the Ministry of External Affairs for their evacuation, these stranded Indian students appealed that they should be evacuated as soon as possible because the situation was worsening with each passing day.