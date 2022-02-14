.

Karnataka schools enforce no Hijab check-in Published on: 1 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Several schools in Karnataka barred entry to students as well as teachers in hijab on Monday amid the ongoing row surrounding Muslim students wearing a headscarf to educational institutes that snowballed into a major controversy in the south Indian state. A video showed officials of a government school in Mandya district stopping students and school staff wearing hijab and asking them to remove it before entering the campus. The schools reopened today after the government had announced holidays following the controversy.