.

Stranded Pakistani students used Indian flag to flee war-torn Ukraine Published on: 27 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as Indian students stranded are being evacuated, the Indian tricolor has come to the aid of Pakistani and Turkish nationals while they were on the way to the borders of neighboring countries of Ukraine. Indian students arriving in Romania said that those hailing from Pakistan and Turkey used the Indian national flag for safe passage after they saw Indian students being allowed to travel without any interruption on checkpoints. One student narrated that they bought spray paint and curtains from the market, cut the latter into pieces, and painted them with the colors of the Indian flag. The Pakistani and Turkish students also began to use the Indian flags to pass safely through the checkpoints.