A stampede-like situation occurred at Puri Jagannath Temple on Friday as a sea of devotees thronged the temple to witness the Suna Besha rituals of the deities on the occasion of Dola Purnima. As devotees broke barricades to enter the temple premises, two devotees fell down in the commotion. When the general darshan resumed, a lot of devotees who had gathered in front of the Singhadwara tried to forcibly enter the temple. The police personnel deployed near the barricades failed to control the crowd.