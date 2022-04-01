.

Srinagar: Spring Food Festival at Tulip Garden attracts visitors on a large scale Published on: 32 minutes ago

Srinagar: The seven-day Spring Food Festival is underway in the Tulip Garden, also known as ‘Siraj Bagh’ in Srinagar. The food festival started on March 23. It is being organised by the Department of Tourism. The purpose of the festival is to highlight the values of traditional Kashmiri food. This food festival attracted tourists on a large scale. Many visitors thronged the festival to enjoy the traditional Kashmiri food. Traditional cuisine ‘Wazwan’, traditional bread, Saffron Kehwa and other food items were served through different stalls during the food festival.