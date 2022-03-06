.

Man dead, 21 others injured in Kashmir grenade blast

A civilian was killed while 21 others including a policeman were injured in a grenade attack in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. Officials said that today afternoon unidentified militants lobbed a grenade towards security forces in Amira Kadal market near Lal Chowk in which 21 civilians received splinter injuries. The injured were rushed to SMHS hospital, nearly 2 kilometres away from the spot of the incident, by police and locals. Officials said that among the injured one civilian identified as Muhammad Aslam Makhdoomi of Srinagar succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.