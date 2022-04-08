.

Sri Lankan citizen expresses anguish over Chinese influence in island country Published on: 3 hours ago |

Updated on: 14 minutes ago Koo_Logo Versions

Colombo: Unmindful of the unparalleled economic crisis in Sri Lanka, China’s project of building Colombo Port City in the island nation continues to be in operation. Commenting on the Chinese influence, a Sri Lankan citizen expressed her strong disapproval of the ongoing construction project. She said, “country has been sold to these (Chinese) people. Sri Lanka doesn’t need China. Sri Lanka can stand on its own” Anti-government protests continue in Sri Lanka, demanding relief from the current crisis. In the ongoing economic crisis, India continues to send humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka. ANI