Spring blooms boost Kashmir tourism, nearly 1.80 lakh footfall in March Published on: 1 hours ago

With the pandemic fading out, Kashmir is seeing a record arrival of tourists this spring. As per the data of the J&K tourism department, nearly 1.80 lakh tourists visited Kashmir alone in March, a record in the last 10 years. Air traffic has also witnessed considerable growth in the last six months. Moreover, 75 offbeat destinations were introduced and grand festivals like the Houseboat festival, Sufi festival and literary festival also played a key role in alluring tourists. The tourism industry has stepped up its efforts to embrace more tourists this year.