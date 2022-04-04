.

Speeding truck crushes car, 1 dead Published on: 18 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A youth was killed in a road mishap on Palasuni Square in Bhubaneswar at around 9.30 am on Monday. The CCTV footage of the mishap shows a speeding truck ramming into stationary vehicles. The crash proved fatal for a person driving a blue hatchback that came in between the speeding vehicle and another stationary truck ahead of it. The truck also crashed into another car which in turn ran over a two-wheeler. The video shows the bike riders being hit badly though one can see them back on their feet by the end of the video.