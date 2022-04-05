.

Published on: 55 minutes ago

Chennai: Ponraj, an on-duty Sub Inspector in Chennai was checking vehicles at the Nandambakkam road on April 3 at night. The law and order SI witnessed a speeding auto and signalled for it to stop. Instead of stopping, the unidentified auto hit him and sped off. Ponraj was severely injured and was taken to a nearby private hospital. CCTV footage from the spot has been obtained by police who have filed a case against the unidentified auto driver.