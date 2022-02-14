.

The voting process is going on at various places across the state. This time a lot of enthusiasm is being seen among the youth who have voted for the first time. The team of ETV Bharat spoke to the young Riddhi Juyal who cast her vote for the first time in Dehradun. Riddhi said that our voice will be heard on the day of polling. How we see our future is now to be created by choosing the right party.