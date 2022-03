.

Watch: Sonu Nigam, Paralympians Pramod Bhagat and Sumit Antil conferred Padma Shri Published on: 17 minutes ago

Singer Sonu Nigam and Paralympians Pramod Bhagat and Sumit Antil were conferred Padma Shri by President Ram Nath Kovind at a function in Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday. The President presented Padma awards for 2022 at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-II.